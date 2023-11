ASTANA. KAZINFORM 60 people were evacuated from a burning block of flats in Kokshetau, Akmola region, on January 4 at 02:29 p.m.

The fire which had occurred in one of flats, was localized at 02:56 p.m. and was extinguished at 15:01. No victims or injuries were reported.

25 firefighters and 8 units of special equipment were involved in operation.