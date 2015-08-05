60 thousand people seek to receive 32 thousand educational grants in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 60 thousand people seek to receive allocated by the state educational grants in Kazakhstan, Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Aslan Sarinzhipov informed today.

The republican commission on awarding educational grants chaired by Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Aslan Sarinzhipov began its work in Astana today.

"This year, the government has allocated 32 thousand educational grants. The results of the Unified National Testing were quite high this year, therefore 67 thousand people are now in contention for the grants. About one third of the grants will be allocated for technical professions, 6 thousand grants for pedagogical professions and 2.5 thousand for people willing to have a major in the agricultural sphere," A. Sarinzhipov said.

He also noted that 78% of educational grants would be allocated for professions with the Kazakh language of tuition.

Besides, it was informed that the names of people who were awarded educational grants would be published by the end of the week.