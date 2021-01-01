600 more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 600 more people have beaten the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest triple-digit numbers of COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Akmola, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions – 143, 103, and 100 respectively. Nur-Sultan city has reported 72 daily COVID-19 recoveries, Atyrau region – 68, Karaganda region – 44, Almaty – 40, and West Kazakhstan region – 12.

Fewer COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Mangistau region – 7, Kostanay region – 5, Aktobe region – 4, and Turkestan region – 2.

The country has reported 143,075 COVID-19 recoveries since the pandemic began.