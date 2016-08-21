600 people took part in cycling Tour of World Class Almaty 2016

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A professional cycling race "Tour of World Class Almaty 2016" has taken place in Almaty for the third time. This year, about 600 people took part in the race. Participants from different countries such as Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Germany, Ukraine, USA, Japan, Netherlands, Italy, Israel and Turkey came to Almaty for the race.

The event was opened by Deputy Mayor of Almaty Arman Kyrykbayev. He welcomed all the participants and fans and wished good luck to everyone.

On the initiative of the non-government foundation "Support and development of sport" established by Alexander Vinokurov, a children's race with e the distance of 14 kilometers to cover was introduced this year.

For all the results of the race go to tourof.wclass.kz.








