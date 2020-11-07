  • kz
    613 more tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    09:11, 07 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 613 more coronavirus –positive cases, the Coronavirus2020.kz website reads.

    45 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 32 in Almaty, 3 in Shymkent, 38 in Akmola region, 4 in Aktobe region, 9 in Almaty region, 15 in Atyrau region, 253 in West Kazakhstan, 5 in Zhambyl region, 44 in West Kazakhstan, 16 in Karaganda region, 55 in Kostanay region, 64 in Pavlodar region, 29 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Turkestan region raising the country’s caseload to 115,439.


