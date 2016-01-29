62% of Nur Otan members are women – Khamenova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than half of Nur Otan members are women, Director of the Contemporary Caspian College Bakytgul Khamenova told at today's XVII Congress of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party in Astana.

“I would like to note, that 62% of the Party members are women. They are concerned about their and their children’s future. The most important things for them are stability, accord and peaceful coexistence,” she said.

According to her, Kazakhstan needs today more professional-teachical specialists. Nurly Zhol program attracts youth for implementing the country’s industrial and innovative policy.

“Presently, our College offers 15 technical majors for study. Our graduates are highly qualified ones. If needed, they undertake refresher courses. The most important thing is that we provide all necessary conditions for them,” noted Khamenova.