    646 Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus

    12:19, 26 April 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Seventeen more coronavirus-positive patients recovered from the infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

    As a result the number of those recovered reached 646, including 214 in Nur-Sultan, 90 in Almaty, 23 in Shymkent, 30 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 9 in Almaty region, 42 in Atyrau region, 6 in East Kazakhstan region, 42 in Zhambyl region, 6 in West Kazakhstan, 36 in Karaganda region, 80 in Kyzylorda region, 4 in Mangistau region, 2 in Pavlodar region, 25 in North Kazakhstan and 24 in Turkestan.


    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
