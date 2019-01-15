64pct of Kazakhstanis use smartphones to access Internet – Information Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 64 percent of Kazakhstanis use smartphones to access the Internet, said Dauren Abayev, the Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Therefore, one of the key areas of our activities is the development of m-GOV, a mobile e-government application. Presently, only 87 services are available via m-GOV. For that reason, the ministry is working to synchronize mobile and web versions," the minister noted at the Government session on Tuesday.

At the same time, 1.3 million citizens use the application. In 2018 alone, 3.6 million services were provided via m-GOV.