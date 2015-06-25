  • kz
    65 families resettled from mysterious Karachi village

    22:44, 25 June 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Some 176 people, including 54 children, residing in Karachi village have been resettled to other places.

    These figures were made public during the working trip of Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdybek Saparbayev to Akmola region. The village became famous globally because of the mysterious sleeping epidemic that hits locals from time to time. Earlier in 2015 it was decided that the residents suffering from mysterious sleeping illness should be resettled regardless of factors causing the disease. During the trip, Mr. Saparbayev met with the villagers to answer the most pressing issues. As of today, 65 families or 176 people have been resettled to other districts of the region.

