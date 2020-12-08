65 seniors contact COVID-19 in nursing home in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR REGION. KAZINFORM – 65 seniors as well as 11 staff members of the nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city of Aksu, Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Aidar Sitkazinov, head of the regional health office, 33 out of 65 infected elderly people have been hospitalized with mild and moderate symptoms as well as due to preconditions they all have. One of them is said to be in severe condition due to the recent surgery.

The department for product and service quality and safety control said that despite the fact that most of those infected are over 65 years old and suffer from chronic diseases there have been no critical COVID-19 cases.

Out of 11 staff members of the nursing home, four are home quarantined.

The nursing home accommodating 195 elderly people and employing 38 workers reported its first asymptomatic COVID-19 case in one of its staff members on November 28. The other day, the facility’s another staff member contracted COVID-19.