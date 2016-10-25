  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    65-year-old Kazakh sportsman grabs gold at World Sambo Championships

    18:14, 25 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 65-year-old Anatoly Veklich from Rudny town of Kostanay region has won a gold medal at the World Sambo Championships, alau.kz reported.

    The event took place in the Croatian city of Poreč on October 20-23 where the sportsmen competed for 45 sets of medals in various age categories.

    Anatoly Veklich competed in +60 age category and in 90kg weight division.

    In his final fight Anatoly defeated Russian sportsman Gennady Fedotov and won  the world champion's title.

     

    As a result, the Kazakh  team ranks the 3rd after Russia (1st) and Ukraine (2nd).  The team has earned four gold medals in total one of which was brought by Master of Sport of the USSR in free-style wrestling and world-class athlete Anatoly Veklich.    

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!