65-year-old Kazakh sportsman grabs gold at World Sambo Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 65-year-old Anatoly Veklich from Rudny town of Kostanay region has won a gold medal at the World Sambo Championships, alau.kz reported.

The event took place in the Croatian city of Poreč on October 20-23 where the sportsmen competed for 45 sets of medals in various age categories.

Anatoly Veklich competed in +60 age category and in 90kg weight division.

In his final fight Anatoly defeated Russian sportsman Gennady Fedotov and won the world champion's title.

As a result, the Kazakh team ranks the 3rd after Russia (1st) and Ukraine (2nd). The team has earned four gold medals in total one of which was brought by Master of Sport of the USSR in free-style wrestling and world-class athlete Anatoly Veklich.