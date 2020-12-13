  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    651 daily COVID-19 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan

    10:40, 13 December 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 651 COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest triple-digit numbers of daily COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in three regions such as Kostanay region – 197, North Kazakhstan region – 108, and East Kazakhstan region – 100.

    Akmola region has reported 63 daily COVID-19 recoveries, Pavlodar region – 49, Nur-Sultan city – 48, Almaty city and West Kazakhstan region – 21 each, Shymkent city – 18, Atyrau region – 17, Karaganda region – 5, and Turkestan region – 4.

    Kazakhstan has reported a total of 125,380 recoveries from COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!