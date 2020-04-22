  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    652 health workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    20:40, 22 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 652 health workers contracted coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, said Aizhan Yessmagambetova, chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to her words, 652 coronavirus-infected health workers have been registered in the country including 3 in Akmola region, 15 in Almaty region, 25 in Atyrau region, 6 in Zhambyl region, 5 in West Kazakhstan region, 2 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 14 in Kyzylorda, 1 in Mangistau region, 2 in Pavlodar region, 12 in Turkestan region, 15 in North Kazakhstan region, 131 in the city of Nur-Sultan, 24 in Shymkent and 375 in Almaty city.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!