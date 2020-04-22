652 health workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 652 health workers contracted coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, said Aizhan Yessmagambetova, chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to her words, 652 coronavirus-infected health workers have been registered in the country including 3 in Akmola region, 15 in Almaty region, 25 in Atyrau region, 6 in Zhambyl region, 5 in West Kazakhstan region, 2 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 14 in Kyzylorda, 1 in Mangistau region, 2 in Pavlodar region, 12 in Turkestan region, 15 in North Kazakhstan region, 131 in the city of Nur-Sultan, 24 in Shymkent and 375 in Almaty city.