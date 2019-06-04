65bn tenge to be allocated for roads repair in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 65bn tenge will be allocated additionally for the repair of motor roads in Atyrau region, according to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who said it at the meeting with the population of Atyrau region.

"There are more than 2,000 kilometers of roads in the region. However, half of them are in a poor condition. I commission the local administration to begin roads repair in 2021. 65bn tenge will be allocated to this end," said the President.



Apart from that, the Head of State stressed the importance of provision of the population with access to drinking water.