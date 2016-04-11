66 bilateral documents worth $ 2 bln signed during President’s visit to Iran

TEHRAN - ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tehran held a joint briefing after the meeting of the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran, the press service of Akorda informs.

During the briefing it was noted that the talks discussed the simplification of procedures for issuing visas to businessmen, the need to increase cooperation in agriculture, science, technology and culture.



The sides noted the importance of strengthening collaboration in transport and logistics sector, as well as in environmental protection, development of tourism and navigation in the Caspian Sea.



Heads of the states stressed the need to fight against extremism and terrorism and ensure stability in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen on the basis of political decisions.



President of Kazakhstan congratulated Hassan Rouhani and all the Iranian people on achieving success in resolving the nuclear issue and lifting of sanctions which opened up great opportunities for the country.



The Head of State noted that in the framework of his visit there were signed 66 bilateral documents (totaling more than $ 2 billion) in metallurgical, mining, agricultural, transport and logistics, tourism, science and education, medical fields.



Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani personally participated in the implementation of a project on building the railway Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran.



Kazakhstan's President noted the importance of establishing relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia on the basis of negotiation.

He also said that our countries are now connected by rail, road and the Caspian Sea. No doubt this fact has a positive impact on the further development of bilateral relations.



In conclusion, the President of Kazakhstan invited Hassan Rouhani to visit our country on an official visit.



In turn, the Iranian President stressed that since gaining its independence Kazakhstan has been the country's friendly neighbor. In addition, he noted the need to ratify the new document which will open the opportunity for free trade between the two countries and formation of preferred tariffs for Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union.