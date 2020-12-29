  • kz
    66 die of COVID-19 in last week in Kazakhstan

    15:37, 29 December 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 66 people have died of the coronavirus infection from 21 until 27 December, 2020 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest number of deaths caused by COVID-19 was registered in Almaty city – 19.

    9 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Nur-Sultan city and West Kazakhstan region each, 8 – in Pavlodar region, 5 – in Atyrau region, 4 – in East Kazakhstan region, 4 – in Almaty region, 3 – in Kostanay region, 2 – in Akmola region, 1 – in Aktobe region,1 – in Karaganda region, and 1 – in Zhambyl region.

    COVID-19 death toll in Kazakhstan has amounted to 2,262.


