666 Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus, total at 151,838

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 666 more people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

84 recoveries were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 162 in Almaty, 4 in Shymkent, 41 in Akmola region, 4 in Aktobe region, 4 in Almaty region, 125 in Atyrau region, 17 in East Kazakhstan, 15 in Zhambyl region, 32 in West Kazakhstan, 28 in Karaganda region, 54 in Kostanay region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 14 in Mangistau region, 61 in Pavlodar region, 15 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Turkestan region. The number of recoveries from COVID-19 rose to 151,838 the countrywide.