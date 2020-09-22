67 COVID-19 infections reported in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 67 new COVID-19 cases have been detected across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 cases by city/region: 5 in Nur-Sultan city, 4 in Almaty city, 1 in Shymkent city, 2 in Akmola region, 4 in Atyrau region, 30 in East Kazakhstan region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 3 in West Kazakhstan region, 4 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 4 in North Kazakhstan region, and 1 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 107,374.