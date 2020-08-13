67 medical facilities resume routine admissions in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city has been slowly resuming routine hospital admissions, especially in national specialist clinics, multipurpose hospitals and other hospitals not used as COVID-19 facilities, Kazinform reports.

As of August 10, 2020 a total of 626 medical facilities – Health Insurance Fund providers – have resumed provision of routine medical treatment including therapy treatment, rehabilitation, aftercare, and so on.

In the first quarter of 2020, routine admissions have increased by 80% as compared to the same period in 2019. It is said that there has been 15% and 35% rises in specialized hospital medical assistance and aftercare, respectively.

Almaty city is said to continue resuming routine hospital admissions given the epidemic situation.