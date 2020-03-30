  • kz
    67yo man likely contracted coronavirus in Almaty region

    15:26, 30 March 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 67-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Zhambyl region. He likely contracted virus in Almaty region.

    On March 29 the man was hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms. The tests confirmed that the man is infected with the novel virus. The man is known to undergo treatment in Almaty. Two contacts were traced and put into quarantine there, the governor’s press service reports.

    As of March 30 there are 7 coronavirus cases in Almaty region.


    Healthcare Coronavirus
