68 inbound travelers put into 2-day quarantine in Aktobe rgn

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM 68 people who arrived from abroad in Aktobe region were taken to quarantine clinics as the decree of the chief sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan on strengthening of quarantine measures on borders takes effect.

On October 2, 2020 the chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan decreed to toughen measures to prevent coronavirus spread at border checkpoints. Foreigners without PCR tests results made no later than 72 hours before their departure are not allowed to enter Kazakhstan. Nationals of Kazakhstan with PCR test results issued no less than 72 hours before their departure are permitted to arrive in the country. Citizens without COVID-19 test results will be taken to the quarantine centres for 2 days to pass PCR tests.