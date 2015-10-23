68yo goes missing during snowstorm in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A 68-year-old woman went missing during snowstorm in Akmola region, Kazinform refers to the press service of the regional Department for Emergency Situations.

October 21 at about 3 pm a resident of Kyzylsu village, Zerenda district, went to look for a missing cow and did not return home. Search operation involved 2 people and 1 special equipment of the Emergency Department of Zerenda district, 8 employees of Kuibyshev forestry and about 60 villagers of Kyzylsu. The area surrounding the village has been searched several times after the old woman's disappearance.