69 bln 300 mln tenge spent for Almaty healthcare financing in 2015

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The healthcare administration of Almaty announced the results of the year 2015 and awarded the best specialists for the contribution to the sector's development.

By the results of the first half of 2015, our healthcare administration ranks the third in the rating of the Republican Healthcare Development Centre.

“We hope that our positions will improve in 2016. The number of newborns in the city rose by 4%. Total mortality rate decreased by 9% and child mortality rate lowered by 1.4%. These are the best indicators in the country. Maternal mortality decreased twice. The number of deaths in road accidents reduced by 22%,” Head of the Almaty Healthcare Administration Zhanat Kassymzhanova told Kazinform. 69 bln 300 mln tenge was spent for healthcare financing in 2015, she added.