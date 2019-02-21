69 killed in devastating Bangladesh fire

DHAKA. KAZINFORM A devastating fire that ripped through a number of buildings on Wednesday night in old part of Bangladesh capital Dhaka have killed at least 69 people, mostly women and children, and injured scores of others, Xinhua reports.

Mahfuz Riven, a duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, told Xinhua that the fire, triggered by an explosion of a gas cylinder, quickly spread into a chemical warehouse on the ground floor of a five-storey building, and tore through a row of crowded buildings in Chawkbazar in the old part of the city.

"The fire that originated at about 11:00 p.m. local time Wednesday following explosion of the cylinder killed 69 people," he said.

Abdur Rahim, an eye-witness, told Xinhua on site Thursday morning that the fire broke out to the entire area within five minutes after the explosion, keeping no scope for many to escape for safe place.

"I can't tell you what a horrendous situation it was then in Chawkbazar area," he said.

According to the fire service officials, thirty-seven units of firefighters brought the fire under control at around 3:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, but they have still been working to extinguish burning materials.

The death toll is feared to rise as rescue operation has not finished till filing of this report Thursday.