    690 new coronavirus infections detected in Kazakhstan

    09:03, 18 December 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 690 new coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

    54 cases were recorded in Kazakh capital, 66 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 57 in Akmola region, 4 in Aktoeb region, 43 in Almaty region, 60 in Atyrau region, 65 in East Kazakhstan, 25 in Zhambyl region, 36 in West Kazakhstan, 31 in Karaganda region, 68 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 98 in Pavlodar region, 64 in North Kazakhstan, 5 in Turkestan region raising the country’s coronavirus count to 145,213.


