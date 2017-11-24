6th China-Eurasia Expo to be held in Xinjiang in 2018

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The sixth China-Eurasia Expo will be held in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in August 2018, organizers said Thursday.

The exhibition area is expected to cover 140,000 square meters, with themed pavilions for investment and cooperation, poverty alleviation, featured products, and publications, Xinhua reports.



The total amount for domestic projects signed during previous expos exceeded 1 trillion yuan (150 billion U.S. dollars), and the foreign trade turnover amounted to 30 billion U.S. dollars, organizers said.



Huang Sanping, deputy director of the organizing committee, said the expo had become an important platform for exchange and cooperation between China and Eurasian countries, and showcased Xinjiang's rapid development.