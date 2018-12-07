6th international investment forum kicks off in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - The 6th International Investment Forum has started in Aktobe. Over 400 investors from 23 countries are participating in it, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Starting in the morning, the investors visited the Aktobe Industrial Zone where they got insights into the activities of several major projects, in particular, Talan Technology LLP manufacturing crumb rubber coatings, Zerde Keramika Aktobe LLP producing porcelain tiles, and Polivest LLP supplying the Kazakhstan market with plastic bags.



The forum will cover an exhibition of Aktobe region's investment potential featuring more than 30 major projects. At the main plenary session "Trust. Growth. Development", the potential investors, initiators of new projects, representatives of government agencies, transnational companies, which have been operating in Kazakhstan, and experts will discuss partnership issues in the field of industrial and innovative development. The forum will also include panel sessions and master classes.