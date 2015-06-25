ULAN-UDE. KAZINFORM - The 6th international meeting of security sphere representatives began in Ulan-Ude. A delegation from Kazakhstan takes part in the meeting.

Kazakhstan is represented by presidential aide - secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev and deputy chairman of the National Security Council Nurgali Bilisbekov.

Heads of security councils, law-enforcement agencies and special bodies from over 70 world countries and representatives of different international organizations including the UN structures participate in the event. The Russian side is represented by secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev.

One of the main topics on the agenda is the issue of multilateral cooperation in the sphere of countering global extremism.

Besides, it is planned to consider the issues of ecological security. In particular, the issue of a deficit of potable water will be raised as well as the issues of biosecurity and ways of preventing dangerous infectious diseases.