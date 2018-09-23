6th National Sports Games for President prizes kick off in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - The opening ceremony of the 6th National Sports Games for the prizes of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held in Aktau with the participation of the Governor of Mangistau region, Yeraly Tugzhanov, Kazinform reports.

"As you know, with the Head of State's support, huge work is being done in Kazakhstan to develop mass sport. Our common goal is to create the conditions needed to involve a third of all Kazakhstanis in sports activities," Yeraly Tugzhanov said.

Over 2,000 athletes arrived in Aktau to participate in the Games. The competitions in Mangistau region include 13 sports: volleyball (men's and women's), beach volleyball, futsal, Qazaq Kuresi (Kazakh traditional wrestling), Togyz Qumalaq board game, Asyk Atu game, kettlebell lifting, arm wrestling, table tennis and summer Presidential multisport competition, street workout, streetball, and orienteering.

The National Sports Games are held once in 4 years. It is Astana that hosted the first Games in 1998.