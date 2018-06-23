6yo boy set alight to undergo skin graft
13:35, 23 June 2018
TARAZ. KAZINFORM On June 17 a six-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with extensive burns.
The child was diagnosed with burn disease, first and second- degree burn shock, second and third-degree thermal burns of head, neck, back and both shoulders up to 18% of total body surface area, the press service of the internal affairs department of Zhambyl region reports.
The neighbor's children, aged 7, reportedly poured a high flammable liquid over the 6-year-old boy and set him alight. The fact that there were no witnesses impedes the investigation.
A criminal case has been initiated.
The boy's condition is reported as critical but stable. The boy will undergo skin grafting, the healthcare department said.