  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    6yo boy set alight to undergo skin graft

    13:35, 23 June 2018
    Photo: None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM On June 17 a six-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with extensive burns. 

    The child was diagnosed with burn disease, first and second- degree burn shock, second and third-degree thermal burns of head, neck, back and both shoulders up to 18% of total body surface area, the press service of the internal affairs department of Zhambyl region reports. 

    The neighbor's children, aged 7, reportedly poured a high flammable liquid over the 6-year-old boy and set him alight. The fact that there were no witnesses impedes the investigation.

    A criminal case has been initiated.

    The boy's condition is reported as critical but stable. The boy will undergo skin grafting, the healthcare department said.

    Tags:
    Incidents Zhambyl region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!