7.3mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz in Q1 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Oil output at the Tengiz deposit in the first quarter of 2017 made 7.3mln tonnes, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In the first quarter of 2017, the volume of crude oil output at the deposit made 7.3mln tonnes (58mln barrels). This is almost the same amount extracted in January-March 2016. In Q1 2017, TCO sold 0.35mln tonnes of liquefied gas, 1.93bln cubic meters of natural gas and 0.59mln tonnes of sulphur," the company's press service informed.