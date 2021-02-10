7, 571 schoolchildren tested positive since beginning of school year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairwoman of the sanitary and epidemiological control of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry Aizhan Yesmaganbetova told how many schoolchildren contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the new academic year, Kazinform reports.

7, 571 schoolchildren were tested positive for coronavirus since the beginning of the school year, 5,413 of them studied online. 3,597 pupils got sick in the third quarter, including 2,486 studying online.

As of February 10, Kazakhstan confirmed 198,086 coronavirus-positive and 48,388 coronavirus-negative cases. 179, 277 coronavirus-positive and 37,988 coronavirus-negative people recovered. This week Kazakhstan moved from the moderate-risk to low-risk zone of coronavirus transmission.