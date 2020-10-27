  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    7 arrived in Aktobe rgn from abroad tested positive for COVID-19

    20:05, 27 October 2020
    Photo: None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM 7 citizens of Kazakhstan who arrived from abroad in Aktobe region through automobile border-crossing points Zhaisan and Alimbet were tested positive for coronavirus.

    First deputy Governor of the region Nurzhaugan Kalauov said that the region’s epidemiological situation remains stable. Since October 6 more than 9,000 people arrived through the Zhaisan checkpoint. 1,190 of them were put under quarantine, only 7 of them showed positive results for COVID-19.


    Tags:
    Aktobe region Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!