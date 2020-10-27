7 arrived in Aktobe rgn from abroad tested positive for COVID-19

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM 7 citizens of Kazakhstan who arrived from abroad in Aktobe region through automobile border-crossing points Zhaisan and Alimbet were tested positive for coronavirus.

First deputy Governor of the region Nurzhaugan Kalauov said that the region’s epidemiological situation remains stable. Since October 6 more than 9,000 people arrived through the Zhaisan checkpoint. 1,190 of them were put under quarantine, only 7 of them showed positive results for COVID-19.