7 cities of Kazakhstan to see air pollution

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, the meteorological conditions will contribute to the accumulation of pollutants in the atmosphere of Astana and Almaty cities, as well as five other regional centers of the country, Kazinform correspondent cites Kazhydromet.

According to the weather forecasters, unfavorable weather conditions will contribute today to the accumulation of pollutants in the atmosphere in the cities of Astana, Almaty, Kostanay, Kokshetau, Petropavlovsk, Taraz, and Ust-Kamenogorsk.



In Atyrau, the weather conditions will poorly affect the accumulation of pollutants in the city's atmosphere. However, in Aktau, Kyzylorda, and Uralsk, the weather conditions will result in the dispersion of pollutants there.



Unfavorable weather conditions are a combination of short-term meteorological factors (low wind, almost no wind, fog, and inversion) that result in the accumulation of polluting substances in the surface layer of atmospheric air. Upon such conditions, the quality of atmospheric air in populated areas may deteriorate.