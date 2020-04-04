7 contracted COVID-19 from infected patients in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Seven new coronavirus cases have been detected in North Kazakhstan region tonight, Kazinform reports.

At the briefing of the regional communications service, deputy head of Quality Control and Safety of Goods and Services Department Tatyana Gorlova noted that all seven patients were in contact with coronavirus-infected people.

According to Gorlova, test results of seven patients returned positive tonight. All seven were immediately isolated.

As of April 4, North Kazakhstan region has reported 25 cases of coronavirus infection. Of 25, 18 cases were registered in the city of Petropavlovsk.