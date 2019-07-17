7 dead, 7 rescued as multi-storey building collapses in India's Mumbai

MUMBAI. KAZINFORM - At least seven people were killed, another seven were rescued and dozens are believed to be trapped under the rubble after a four-story residential building collapsed Tuesday in a densely populated neighborhood of Mumbai, EFE reports.

The structure caved in around 11.40 am (local time) in the Dongri area of the congested Mumbai city in the west of the country, which has witnessed heavy monsoon rains in the past few days, according to India's National Disaster Management Authority.

The authority said rescue teams have recovered the bodies of seven people from under the rubble, while another seven were rescued alive, including a child who has already been discharged.

Earlier in the day, NDMA said between 40-50 people were trapped under the building, adding that the cause of the collapse was not known immediately but incessant rains may have been a factor.

«40-50 people likely to be trapped,» the disaster management unit of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said in a statement.

Several ambulances and rescue teams have reached the site where local residents had chipped in for removing the debris with their bare hands.

The incident comes two days after a similar building collapse on a busy highway near mountainous region in Solan district of northern Himachal Pradesh state.

The Solan building that housed a restaurant caved in Sunday afternoon following a downpour that lasted for several hours, leaving at least 12 dead and 30 injured.

Fires and building collapses are common in India owing to the often precarious condition of infrastructure and a lack of maintenance, dangerous factors that are aggravated by corruption and illegal practices ailing the south Asian nation's construction sector.

Monsoon season only serves to heighten the possibility of collapses, with the prolonged period of intense rain affecting building structures. EFE-EPA.