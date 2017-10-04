  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    7 die in road accident in Akmola region

    11:44, 04 October 2017
    Photo: None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Seven people were killed in a shocking road accident in Akmola region on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

    The car crash that claimed so many lives happened on the Astana-Atbasar highway on October 3.

    According to reports, a Mitsubishi vehicle veered off the highway, crossed into oncoming lane and crashed into a VAZ-2106 car. As a result of the head-on collision, seven people, including the VAZ driver, two small children and one of the Mitsubishi passengers, died right away. One person was hospitalized.

    The Mitsubishi driver has been detained. The investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Akmola region Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!