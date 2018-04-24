7 Kazakh female boxers in ASBC Asian Championships semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Seven Kazakh female boxers have progressed to the semifinals of the ASBC Youth Asian Confederation Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Kazakhstan will be represented by Anel Kudaibergen (48kg), Zhansaya Abdraimova (51kg), Aizada Islamgali (54kg), Yerkezhan Dauletzhankyzy (57kg), Mariya Gladkova (60kg), Maya Beisebayeva (69kg), and Nadya Ryabets (75kg) in the semifinals.



Kazakhstan's female national boxing team has the largest number of semifinalists participating in the tournament.