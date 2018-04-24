  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    7 Kazakh female boxers in ASBC Asian Championships semis

    14:45, 24 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Seven Kazakh female boxers have progressed to the semifinals of the ASBC Youth Asian Confederation Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    Kazakhstan will be represented by Anel Kudaibergen (48kg), Zhansaya Abdraimova (51kg), Aizada Islamgali (54kg), Yerkezhan Dauletzhankyzy (57kg), Mariya Gladkova (60kg), Maya Beisebayeva (69kg), and Nadya Ryabets (75kg) in the semifinals.

    Kazakhstan's female national boxing team has the largest number of semifinalists participating in the tournament.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!