ASTANA. KAZINFORM Seven Kazakhstanis have been included into the updated World's Freestyle Wrestling Rating, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz

They are:

57 kg: Artas Sanaa — 8th;

61 kg: Daulet Niyazbekov — 4th;

70 kg: Nurlan Bekzhanov — 15th;

74 kg: Galymzhan Usserbayev — 17th;

86 kg: Aslan Kakhidze — 14th;

97 kg: Mamed Ibragimov — 20th;

125 kg: Daulet Shabanbay — 8th;