  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    7 Kazakhstanis reach semifinals of Int'l boxing tournament in Poland

    10:42, 15 March 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Seven Kazakhstani boxers reached the semifinals of the XXXV International Feliks Stamm Tournament in Warsaw, Sports.kz reports.

    According to the publication, Bekdaulet Ibragimov (64kg), Abay Tolesh (75kg), Aslanbek Shymbergenov (79kg), Adilbek Niyazymbetov (81kg), Anton Pinchuk (91kg), Ilyas Suleimenov (56 kg), and Aiboldy Daurenuly (+91 kg) will fight for the spots in finals of the 35th edition of the tournament.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Europe
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!