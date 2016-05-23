7 killed in road accident on Almaty-Bishkek highway

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - 7 people have been killed in a collision of two vehicles on a highway in Zhambyl region today.

According to reports, a Ford Focus and a Honda cars collided on the Almaty-Bishkek highway near Akterek village. Five people died at the scene, two more passed away upon arrival at the hospital.

"A 45-year-old driver of the Honda vehicle and his 36-year-old passenger were rushed to a hospital in Uzynagash village. It was the Ford driver who lost control of the car, crossed into the oncoming lane and rammed into the Honda car," local police said in a statement.

The police are working at the scene.