    7 people injured in gas cylinder explosion in E Kazakhstan

    10:55, 21 November 2019
    EAST KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – A gas cylinder exploded in a private house in the city of Ayagoz, Kazinform reported with the reference to the Emergency Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    The incident occurred on November 20 in a private house of the city of Ayagoz, East Kazakhstan Region. An explosion of a 5-liter gas cylinder occurred. The explosion collapsed ceiling and walls.

    Seven victims including four children were taken to a hospital. Two adults were admitted to an intensive care unit.

    East Kazakhstan region Incidents Accidents
