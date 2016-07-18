  • kz
    7 police officers in hospital as result of shooting in Almaty

    14:00, 18 July 2016
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Seven police officers have been taken to hospital as a result of shooting in Almaty.

    As a Kazinform correspondent informs, 7 police officers were taken to hospitals with gunshot injuries. According to the information of the department for emergencies, police officers of Almaty were also killed in the shooting, but there is no certain information yet.

    One of the shooters was arrested and the second shooter is on the run. The red terror-alert level was announced in Almaty.

     

