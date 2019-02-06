7-story building collapses in Turkey's Istanbul
21:16, 06 February 2019
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A seven-story building in the Kartal district of Istanbul collapsed on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.
A team of 86 rescue workers and 26 fire trucks have reached the Orhantepe neighborhood, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality said in a statement.
Zeki Dag, the local administrator of the neighborhood, told CNN Turk that the seven-story building had 14 apartment units with 27 to 30 residents when it collapsed.
Dag added that 15 residents are thought to be under the rubble.
He added that a textile shop under the building was empty at the time of collapse.
Prosecutors have started an investigation into the incident.