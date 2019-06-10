70.96% of voters cast their ballots for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - CEC announces election results

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Kazakhstan has announced the final results of the presidential election in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At today's meeting, Member of the Central Election Commission Lyazzat Suleimen announced the final results of the snap presidential election, which was held yesterday, June 9. According to the information announced, 70.96% of the voters who came to the polling stations of the country on Election Day cast their votes for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Nur Otan Party's candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



The election results are as follows: 1.82% (167,649 votes) for Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, 5.05% (465,714) for Daniya Yespayeva, 16.23% (1,495,401) for Amirzhan Kossanov, 3.04% (280,451) for Toleutai Rakhimbekov, 1.98% (182,898) for Amangeldy Taspikhov, 70.96% (6,539,715) for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and 0.92% (84,582) for Sadybek Tugel.