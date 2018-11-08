70 countries sign Counter-Terrorism Code initiated by Kazakhstan, says President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 70 countries have signed the Code of Conduct Towards Achieving a World Free of Terrorism, which was initiated by Kazakhstan, said Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"At the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, Kazakhstan's initiative to adopt the universal code of conduct towards achieving a world free of terrorism has been implemented. As of today, more than 70 countries have joined this code. Taking this opportunity, I would like to thank the CSTO members who supported our initiative," the Kazakh President told the CSTO Collective Security Council session in Astana.

It is to be recalled that the main objectives of the document are to give impetus to the practical implementation of a wide range of international counter-terrorism obligations and to establish a broad global coalition towards achieving a world free of terrorism by 2045. For the first time, the Code recognizes the interdependence of security, counter-terrorism and development, and, therefore, facilitates the promotion of the Sustainable Development Goals.