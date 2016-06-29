70 evacuated as fire breaks out at residential complex in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A fire started at a residential complex in Astana city early Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the accident occurred at the 5-storey residential complex in Birzhan Sal Street at around 2:30 a.m.



Firefighters arrived at the scene at 2:45 a.m. and evacuated 70 people, including 10 children, who were trapped by smoke on the upper floors of the residential complex.



The fire that broke out in the basement was extinguished by 3:17 a.m.



There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.