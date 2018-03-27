70% of commercial trucks in Kazakhstan meet Euro-4 and Euro-5 standards

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The share of the commercial trucks that meet Euro-4 and Euro-5 standards in Kazakhstan has reached 70%, according to the country's Transport Workers Union KAZLOGISTICS.

It is noted that, within the framework of the development roadmap, over last year the Union in partnership with the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken, industry associations, and the national railroad operator Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, carried out work on identifying and removing barriers for the development of the transport and logistics industry of Kazakhstan. In particular, measures were taken to increase the share of Kazakhstan-made railroad cars in the transportation of domestic goods to 90%.

"Positive changes are also observed in the motor transport sector. The share of trucks that meet Euro-4 and Euro-5 has reached 70% of the total fleet, compared to 48.3% in 2015," KAZLOGISTICS press service said.

Earlier, Director General of KAZLOGISTICS Kanat Almagambetov said that there was a 50% increase in road transportation of goods compared to the previous year, adding that for the last 3-4 years the industry has been accounting for 8% of the country's GDP.