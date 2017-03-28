70 percent of Shardara fish goes for export

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fishing industry is developing in the South Kazakhstan region, and it is planned to export its products to the markets of European countries, press service of the regional administration reports.

Fishery specialists gathered in the Shardarinsky district for a seminar-meeting of the akimat of South Kazakhstan region on creation of agricultural cooperatives. It was also attended by the deputy head of the regional department of agriculture Askar Kanybekov, deputy akims of the districts and heads of farms.

To date, 19 fishery, cotton growing, melons and horticulture cooperatives have been established in Shardara district. The participants of the seminar familiarized with the activities of the production cooperative "Hamit" in Shardara district and discussed the creation of new cooperatives.

PC Hamit processed up to 3 thousand tons of fish per year. 70 percent of its gross product is exported to Russia, Germany and Israel, while 30 percent goes to the domestic market.

Today, there are 3 fish processing plants and 28 fish farms in the region that process 6,000 tons of fish per year. Explaining the issues of subsidizing and expanding the development of the industry, the deputy head of the department stressed that through the creation of agricultural cooperatives, it will be possible to increase production volumes.