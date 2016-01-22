70 states officially confirm their participation in EXPO 2017 (ФОТО)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, EXPO 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev met with the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia Jurijs Pogrebnaks on January 22 at the MFA of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged opinions on prospects of further cooperation in the sphere of green energy and discussed participation of Latvia at the Astana Exhibition.

Mr. Zhoshybayev informed the Ambassador about large-scale activities of Kazakhstan within the preparation process to the Exhibition and opportunities for Latvian business and stressed that involvement of Latvia in the International Exhibition in Astana would give a new impetus to strengthen partnership between Kazakhstan and Latvia.

In turn, Mr. Pogrebnaks said that the Government of Latvia decided to participate in the EXPO 2017 and handed out a confirmation note. As Mr. Pogrebnaks noted, Latvia is not a member of the International Exhibition Bureau and participated in the EXPO only several times. Confirmation of participation in the EXPO 2017 proves high interest and special friendly relations of Latvia and Kazakhstan.

Seeking to be the greenest country in the world by 2020, Latvia expresses willingness to cooperate with Kazakhstan in the sphere of green energy. Latvia was one of the first states that supported the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to create a partnership program "Green Bridge" signing the relevant Charter. The share of renewable energy sources in energy consumption of Latvia accounts for 37.1% that is the second best result in the European Union after Sweden (52.1%).

As of today, Latvia has become the 70th country that officially confirmed its participation in the International Exhibition EXPO 2017.



